South Korea orders doctors to return to work amid prolonged strike

Seoul: The South Korean government issued a return-to-work order for doctors on Tuesday as more doctors including medical professors join the months-long strike to protest increasing medical school admissions.

Around four percent of some 36,000 private clinics have notified the government of plans to be closed on Tuesday to take part in the protest, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said.

"To minimise the medical gap, the return-to-work order will be issued at 9 am today," Cho told a briefing.

The government previously issued a return-to-work order to striking trainee doctors before withdrawing it earlier this month as an olive branch.

Under the law, doctors defying the return-to-work order can face suspension of their licences or other legal repercussions.

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the doctors' strike was "regretful and disappointing".