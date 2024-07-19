South Korea to resume 24/7 loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North Korea

Seoul: South Korea's military said on Friday it had decided to resume its round-the-clock loudspeaker broadcast campaign targeting North Korea in response to what it called the "despicable, shameful and vulgar" launch of balloons by Pyongyang carrying trash across the border.

The loudspeaker broadcasts and the balloons, which have been launched also by South Korean activists over the years sending anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets, have been new sources of tension between the two Koreas.

Since May, North Korea has been floating thousands of balloons with bags of trash attached to them, carried by wind to the South and dropping in civilian neighbourhoods, causing some property damage.