Southwest Airlines plane struck by bullet before departure in USA's Dallas

<p>A Southwest Airlines plane preparing for departure at Dallas Love Field airport was struck by a bullet late on late Friday, prompting the aircraft to return to the gate, the airline said in a statement.</p><p>"Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 was set to depart for Indianapolis when a bullet apparently struck the right side of the plane, just below the flight deck, as the crew was preparing for takeoff," a Southwest spokesperson said.</p><p>"No injuries were reported. Law enforcement authorities have been notified and the plane has been removed from service."</p><p>The plane was preparing for departure from Dallas to Indianapolis.</p><p>Dallas Love Field Airport said the security incident occurred at around 9:50 pm local time and prompted a response from Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue.</p><p>Passengers were safely deplaned after the aircraft sustained damage, the airport said in a statement without identifying the airline.</p><p>Further details about the source of the bullet or the circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.</p>