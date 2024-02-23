Special relationship when it comes to India: Sri Lankan minister on China influence

Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya clarified that the bond with India was a special one but the island nation was open to business with any country, when asked about the influence of China on Sri Lanka.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We are open to business with any country. When it comes to India, it is a special relationship. India should not get worried about our relationship with China."

The comment comes at a time when the 'Dosti' drill has begun, which is a joint naval exercise among India, Maldives - a nation which is currently not on the best terms with New Delhi - and Sri Lanka.

The Indian Navy earlier this month sent a submarine to Colombo coinciding with the Independence Day of Sri Lanka, apparently to underline India’s role as the net security provider in the Indian Ocean region as well as to send out a message to China’s PLA Navy, which of late increased its forays in the maritime neighbourhood of India.

