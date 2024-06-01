Starmer all but set to become UK PM as Tories on course for historic defeat, mega poll shows

The MRP poll of over 10,000 voters — a higher-than-normal sample size — suggests the Conservatives are heading for a historic defeat despite their efforts to shore up support in the first weeks of the campaign. Sunak has announced a number of policies to help boost his party’s dire polling numbers, including the introduction of national services and tax cuts for pensioners.

The survey puts Labour winning 46% of the vote compared to just 19% for the Tories.

The poll — which accounted for tactical voting in certain areas — suggests a number of prominent Tories are set to lose their seats, including Home Secretary James Cleverly and potential future leadership contenders Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch.

While all opinion polls show Labour heading for a comfortable victory, they have ranged in the predicted size of the win for the opposition party.

It came as Starmer said in an interview with the Times newspaper that his “number one mission is wealth creation.” He said his party wants to “win from the centre ground” after on Friday bowing to pressure in backing leftwinger Diane Abbott to stand for Labour.