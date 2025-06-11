Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Syria requires women to wear burkinis on public beaches

The tourism ministry decision issued this week marks the first time the Damascus authorities have issued guidelines related to what women can wear since Bashar al-Assad was toppled in December.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 11:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 11:19 IST
World newsSyriaBeach

Follow us on :

Follow Us