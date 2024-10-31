Taiwan condemns North Korean missile launch

<p>Taipei: Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned North Korea's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/north-korea-leader-says-longest-icbm-test-appropriate-military-action-against-enemies-2-3256789">firing</a> of at least one ballistic missile northeastward from an area near the capital Pyongyang early Thursday, which reportedly landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zones.</p>.<p>In a statement issued Thursday, MOFA reiterated its serious concerns and strongly condemned North Korea's "wanton actions" for undermining regional peace and stability.</p>.Russia helping North Korea with missile technology? Kremlin declines comment.<p>Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded countries to jointly safeguard freedom, openness, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement.</p>.<p>Japan's Defence Ministry said that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile in the northeast direction from the interior of North Korea at 6:11 am (Taiwan time) Thursday.</p>.<p>According to Japanese media reports, the missile had a flight time of 1 hour and 26 minutes and landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.</p>