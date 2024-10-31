Home
Taiwan condemns North Korean missile launch

In a statement issued Thursday, MOFA reiterated its serious concerns and strongly condemned North Korea's 'wanton actions' for undermining regional peace and stability.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 10:34 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 10:34 IST
World newsChinaTaiwanNorth Korea

