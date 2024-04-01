Tayyip Erdogan vows to make amends after humbling election loss in Turkey

Analysts said voters lost patience with both a cost-of-living crisis driven by near 70 per cent inflation and Erdogan's divisive political style.

The result bruised his hopes of adopting a new constitution, which could potentially extend his rule beyond 2028 when his term ends, they said. Though AKP and its allies have a majority in parliament, Erdogan would need broader support or a successful referendum for a new constitution.

Erdogan delivered a sombre and introspective speech in the early hours of Monday. "This is not an end for us, but actually a turning point," he said, acknowledging a "loss of altitude" for the AKP.

"If we made a mistake, we will fix it," he told crowds gathered at AKP headquarters in Ankara, without indicating what changes he might make within his party or in policy.

In response, Turkish stocks rose and the lira - which has shed more than 80 per cent of its value in five years - touched another record low versus the dollar on a holiday for many world financial markets.