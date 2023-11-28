Tech conference faces backlash on claims of fake women speakers

It struck a chord with the developer community, which saw the practice as misleading and potentially deceitful, and a step backward from their goal of diversity in male-dominated tech events.

The event’s organiser, Eduards Sizovs, said in a post on X that he “auto generated” a fake woman’s profile after a female speaker had dropped out of the conference, but that it was a placeholder and not meant to imply a more diverse conference. He later removed the fake profile.

Sizovs didn’t reply to a request to comment further.