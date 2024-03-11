JOIN US
Homeworld

Teenaged boy killed, 4 other children injured as militants attack security forces convoy in Pakistan

The incident took place at Loni area of Kulachi tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Last Updated 10 March 2024, 21:10 IST

Peshawar: A 15-year-old boy was killed and four other children were when unidentified militants attacked a security forces convoy in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Loni area of Kulachi tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The children were caught in the cross firing between the militants and the security forces, police said.

The 15-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, while four other children aged between 12 and 14 are undergoing treatment for their wounds.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.

(Published 10 March 2024, 21:10 IST)
World newsPakistanMilitant attack

