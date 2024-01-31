JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Thai election winners say campaign not attempt to 'overthrow monarchy'

The comments by two of the party's leaders came moments after the Constitutional Court ruled that the party's plan to amend the law was unconstitutional and must be stopped.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 10:59 IST

Follow Us

Bangkok: The leaders of Thailand's progressive Move Forward party on Wednesday insisted their party's pursuit of amending a law against royal insults was not an attempt to overthrow the monarchy, responding to a court ruling against them.

The comments by two of the party's leaders came moments after the Constitutional Court ruled that the party's plan to amend the law was unconstitutional and must be stopped.

"The verdict will not impact Move Forward, but also democracy and freedom for all Thais," said leader Chaithawat Tulathon.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 January 2024, 10:59 IST)
World newsBangkokThailand

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT