Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Thailand's same-sex marriage bill gets royal endorsement

The law, the culmination of two decades of efforts by activists, was approved by the Senate in June.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 09:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bangkok: Thailand's King has endorsed a marriage equality bill passed by parliament earlier this year, officially making the kingdom the first country in Southeast Asia and third place in Asia to recognise marriages of same-sex couples.

The royal endorsement was published in the official royal gazette late on Tuesday, meaning the bill will come into force in 120 days, which would be Jan 22, 2025.

The law, the culmination of two decades of efforts by activists, was approved by the Senate in June.

Thailand, one of Asia's most popular tourist destinations, is already known for its LGBT culture and tolerance.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2024, 09:57 IST
World newsThailandLGBTQAI+

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT