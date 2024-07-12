'The trash lawyer': Sydney man earns Rs 56 lakh a year by selling what he finds in garbage

He gave away the items that he did not sell to people for free. He believed that if he gives away the unwanted items, people will consider recycling and consider doing it.

"I think it was good to give away a lot of stuff for free. So, people will get into recycling, and they will also start to pay attention to all the rubbish,” he said.

Some other items that Urbano found in the trash include, television sets, washing machines, laptops, couches.

Calling himself "The trash lawyer", he said that he gives the "trash" a new life and lets it have the right to "live another day".