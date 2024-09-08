Thousands protest in France against Emmanuel Macron's choice of PM

"I call on you to undertake a long battle."

The organisers said about 300,000 people demonstrated peacefully across France, including 160,000 in Paris, although police in the capital said 26,000 people had protested in the city.

The Interior Ministry did not immediately give a figure for the entire country, but its numbers are usually much lower than those given by organisers.

Barnier meanwhile made his first official visit, meeting staff at a Paris hospital. The worsening condition of the public health sector has been one of the areas that people have demanded action after months of procrastination.

"Without carrying out miracles, we can make improvements," Barnier, who lacks a clear majority, told reporters.

He said on Friday he wants to include conservatives, members of Macron's camp, and some from the left in his future government.

But he faces the daunting task of trying to drive reforms and pass the 2025 budget with the threat of a no-confidence vote hanging over him at the start of October, when he is due to outline his policy objectives to parliament.