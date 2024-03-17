Three fatally shot in two Pennsylvania township homes, police say

Three people were fatally shot Saturday morning at two separate residences in Falls Township in Pennsylvania, according to authorities, who said they tracked the assailant to a home in Trenton, New Jersey.
The assailant, identified by authorities as Andre Gordon, 26, drove a stolen vehicle and killed two people at a residence in Levittown, Pennsylvania, said Falls Township police, who responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m.
Gordon then shot and killed another person in nearby Morrisville before fleeing to a Dollar General parking lot, authorities said.
There, he stole a car at gunpoint, police said. The carjacking victim was not injured, police said.
He was at large for a few hours before police tracked Gordon to a home in Trenton, the Langhorne Borough Police Department said on social media. Police said a SWAT team was on the scene in Trenton, which is about 20 minutes from where the shootings occurred.
It was not immediately clear whether Gordon was in custody. Gordon knew the victims in Falls Township, police said. A motive for the shootings was not immediately clear.
Police warned that Gordon was armed with an assault rifle and was believed to be in possession of other weapons.
A spokesperson for the Trenton Police Department said that police were working with authorities from Falls Township, the FBI and New Jersey State Police.
A shelter-in-place directive that had been in place in Falls Township has been lifted. Authorities in neighboring townships had directed Sesame Place, a theme park in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to close as a precaution, and other shops followed suit Saturday.
