Homeworld

Three killed in avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt

It was also unclear whether more people could still be missing, with police saying in a brief statement that search operations had been halted for Monday.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 21:11 IST

Zurich: Three people were killed and another person was injured in an avalanche that rumbled down a mountainside on Monday afternoon at Riffelberg by the Swiss Alpine ski resort of Zermatt, police said.

A spokesperson for police in the southern canton of Valais had no immediate details about the identities of the people caught up in the avalanche.

Access to the area, which had a lot of snow, was difficult, Valais police said. The avalanche occurred just after 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) local time, police said.

(Published 01 April 2024, 21:11 IST)
