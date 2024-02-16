JOIN US
Homeworld

Three wounded in suspected shooting in Israel

Police spokesman Eli Levy told Army Radio that a suspected shooter fired at people at a bus station at Masmiya junction, wounding several of them.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 11:57 IST

Follow Us

Jerusalem: Israel's ambulance service said medics were treating at least five people who were wounded at a junction in southern Israel, where police said they were responding to a suspected shooting incident.

Police spokesman Eli Levy told Army Radio that a suspected shooter fired at people at a bus station at Masmiya junction, wounding several of them. He said the suspect was "neutralised" without elaborating on his condition, and that the police chief was making his way to the scene to determine whether this was a security incident.

Levy urged citizens not to approach the area as police searched the scene for the possibility of additional assailants.

Israel's ambulance service said it was treating and transferring to hospitals three people in serious condition and a woman in moderate condition.

(Published 16 February 2024, 11:57 IST)
