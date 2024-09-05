Top super PAC backing Kamala Harris to accept cryptocurrency donations

Washington: A top super political action committee (PAC) backing U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris known as Future Forward PAC will accept cryptocurrency donations, a Coinbase spokesperson said Wednesday.

Why it's important?

Future Forward has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to back Harris in the November 5 US election in which she faces Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump. Polls show a tight race.

Although Harris has yet to publicly take a stance on crypto, her campaign staff have met with prominent crypto firms, including Coinbase and Ripple, Reuters has previously reported.

Trump has attempted to court big crypto donors with friendly policy pledges and slammed Democrats' attempts to regulate the sector. Brian Nelson, a senior adviser for the Harris campaign, said at a recent event that Harris would support the growth of emerging technologies, which many in the crypto industry saw as a positive sign.