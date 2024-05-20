Trafficking of radioactive material remains limited, IAEA data shows

Vienna: Trafficking of nuclear and radioactive material remains very limited, with only a handful of cases recorded in 2023, broadly in line with recent years, annual data from the UN nuclear watchdog's Incident and Trafficking Database (ITDB) showed.

The ITDB was set up to track illicit trafficking of nuclear material such as uranium and plutonium, which can be used in atom bombs, and radioactive material such as isotopes used in hospital equipment. Currently 145 countries take part in it.

Only six incidents confirmed or likely to be connected to "trafficking or malicious use", known as Group I, were recorded last year, a slight increase from 2022 but fewer than in 2021, according to the annual ITDB factsheet published on Monday.

"In 2023, 168 incidents were recorded by 31 states, in line with historical averages," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.

The ITDB now covers three types of incidents where nuclear or radioactive material escaped regulatory control, with Group I being the most serious. Incidents where trafficking or malicious use are unlikely or can be ruled out are known as Group III, and those where any connection is unclear fall into Group II.