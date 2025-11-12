<p>Israeli President Isaac Herzog has received a letter from US President Donald Trump urging him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Herzog's office said on Wednesday.</p><p>Netanyahu has been facing a long-running corruption trial, and Trump has repeatedly asked for a pardon for his close ally. Netanyahu denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.</p>.US has to bring in talent from around the world: President Trump on H-1B visa.<p>"While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that this 'case' against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution," Trump said in the letter shared by Herzog's office.</p><p>The office said that anyone seeking a presidential pardon must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures.</p><p>During Trump's visit to Israel in October, he had also urged Herzog to pardon the prime minister in an address to parliament in Jerusalem.</p><p>Netanyahu has cast his legal ordeal as a left-wing witch-hunt aimed at toppling an elected right-wing leader.</p>