Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu in letter, Israeli president's office says

The office said that anyone seeking a presidential pardon must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 11:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 11:20 IST
World newsUSIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpIsaac Herzog

Follow us on :

Follow Us