Trump makes history with New York hush money criminal trial

New York: Donald Trump becomes the first former president to face a criminal trial on Monday when jury selection begins in Manhattan in a case involving hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, with the US election looming in less than seven months as he seeks a return to the White House.

Trump, 77, has three other criminal cases that are bogged down by legal wrangling and may not occur before the election in which he is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden. Two of the other cases concern his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat and one involves his retention of classified documents after leaving office in 2021.

He is accused of falsifying records to cover up a $130,000 payment he arranged to be made by his then-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign to buy her silence about a 2006 sexual encounter she has said she had with him at a Lake Tahoe hotel.

Trump has denied any such relationship. He pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsification of business records in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, in New York state court. A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or taking office.

He has painted all the criminal cases against him as intended to harm him politically - even as he warns that he would seek to turn the Justice Department on political adversaries including Biden if he regains the presidency.

Some legal experts have said the case, with its focus on an extramarital relationship, lacks the gravitas of Trump's other indictments.

"There's going to be an argument from the defense that this is a politically motivated prosecution, and if they had a real crime they'd have brought a real crime, and instead they have little notations on a checkbook," said Adam Kaufmann, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Bragg has argued that the case is about an unlawful scheme to corrupt the 2016 election by burying a scandalous story that would have harmed Trump's campaign. Trump's lawyers have said the payment to Daniels did not amount to an illegal campaign contribution.