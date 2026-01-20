Trump says Denmark cannot protect Greenland

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Monday said the United States would talk about acquiring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Greenland">Greenland</a> at this week's Davos World Economic Forum because Denmark cannot protect the country.</p><p>"We have to have it. They have to have this done. They can't protect it, Denmark, they're wonderful people," Trump told reporters in Florida.</p>.Trump's Greenland tariffs prompt calls for unprecedented EU counter-measures.<p>"I know the leaders, they're very good people, but they don't even go there." </p>