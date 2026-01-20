Menu
Homeworld

Trump says Denmark cannot protect Greenland

"We ‌have to have it. They ⁠have to have this done. They can't protect it, Denmark, ‌they're wonderful ‌people," Trump told reporters in Florida.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 06:23 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 06:23 IST
