<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Sunday he had "a good and very productive" phone call with Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> before his meeting with Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> in Florida later in the day.</p>.United States has become ‘real’ United Nations: Donald Trump.<p>Putin's conversation with Donald Trump was reported by Russian news agency <em>Interfax </em>reported on Sunday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.</p>