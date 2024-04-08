Donald Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on April 8

Donald Trump said he would outline his long-awaited policy on abortion on Monday, one that he suggested will be a compromise position with the potential to inflame both sides of the debate.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, the Republican presidential candidate said his policy will include exceptions for rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. While Trump did not provide further details, it seems likely that he will call for a federal ban less restrictive than the six-week prohibition passed in states such as Florida and Georgia.

As he has in the past, Trump argued that a more moderate position on abortion is necessary for Republicans to prevail in November’s presidential and congressional elections.

“We must use common sense in realizing that we have an obligation to the salvation of our Nation, which is currently in serious DECLINE, TO WIN ELECTIONS, without which we will have nothing other than failure, death, and destruction,” Trump wrote.