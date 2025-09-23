<p>United Nations: US President Donald Trump pledged during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that his administration will lead an international effort to enforce a biological weapons convention by pioneering an AI verification system. </p> .'Everything is frozen for you': France's Macron calls Donald Trump after being stopped on street by police.<p>"I'm ... calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons once and for all," he said. </p><p>"Hopefully, the UN can play a constructive role."</p>