Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump says his administration will lead international biological weapons convention enforcement

"I'm ... calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons once and for all," he said.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 16:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 16:14 IST
World newsRussiaDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us