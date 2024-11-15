Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump says JPMorgan's Dimon won't be invited to join his administration

'I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration,' Trump said in his post.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 19:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 19:54 IST
World newsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us