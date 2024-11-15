Trump says JPMorgan's Dimon won't be invited to join his administration

<p>JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will not be invited to be a part of the administration of Donald Trump, the US president-elect said on social media on Thursday.</p><p>"I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration," Trump said in his post.</p><p>A source told <em>Reuters</em> last week Dimon will remain at the bank and had no plans to join Trump's administration after earlier having been the subject of speculation as a Treasury secretary candidate in the build up to the Nov. 5 election.</p>