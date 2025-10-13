Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump unsure whether Tony Blair would be accepted on Gaza peace board

"I've always liked Tony, but I want to find out that he's an acceptable choice to everybody," Trump said, without naming specific leaders who could be weighing in on his choice of Blair.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 01:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 01:41 IST
World newsDonald TrumpTony BlairGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us