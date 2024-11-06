Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump wins Georgia and North Carolina as Republicans take Senate

Republicans also flipped control of the Senate with a string of key victories. In Ohio, Bernie Moreno defeated Sen. Sherrod Brown, a resilient red-state Democrat.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 07:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 07:50 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsRepublican partyUS Presidential ElectionsSenate

Follow us on :

Follow Us