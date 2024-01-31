JOIN US
Homeworld

Two migrants found dead, 57 rescued off Greek island

The migrants reached shore on Monday night amid bad weather and high winds in the Aegean Sea.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 10:22 IST

Athens: Greece rescued 57 migrants and recovered the bodies of two people, a woman and a man, close to a rocky shore on the island of Lesbos, the coastguard said on Wednesday.

The migrants reached shore on Monday night amid bad weather and high winds in the Aegean Sea, a coastguard spokesperson said, adding that another person was also believed missing.

Greece was at the frontline of a migrant crisis in 2015 when more than 1 million people, mostly Syrian refugees, crossed from Turkey by sea. Flows dropped significantly before rising again last year.

(Published 31 January 2024, 10:22 IST)
