Uber driver in US earns Rs 23 lakh by cancelling rides, a unique way of earning

Uber drivers may cancel rides over a number of reasons. For instance, if there is heavy traffic or if the fare is very low. However, recently a 70-year-old Uber driver named Bill has caught netizens' attention as he cancels rides to make extra money.
Bill, who lives in North Carolina, works as an Uber driver to earn extra income after retirement. He earns more money by cancelling rides as compared to what he would earn by taking up the ride.
He has accepted less than 10 per cent of requests and cancelled more than 30 per cent of rides so far.
As reported by Business Insider, he only accepts requests that he feels are worth his time and will only accept if there is a surge.
With this method, he has earned over Rs 23.3 lakh in 2022.
He only prefers taking rides in crowded locations like bars and airports between 10 am to 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays, and "avoids one-way rides."
Bill told the publication that he used to work roughly 40 hours a week which included time spent looking for rides, moving to different areas to find passengers and driving customers for about 30 hours. Now, he only works for about 30 hours a week and has active rides for about 10 to 15 hours.