<p>A couple in the United Kingdom took part in a mission to steal their own car back from thieves as the police failed to act in their interest. </p><p>According to a report in The Times, Mia Forbes Pirie and Mark Simpson realised their car was missing from their home in Brook Green, west London. </p><p>The Jaguar E-Pace was equipped with a ghost immobiliser which is a device that uses a unique code to start the car and therefore preventing theft.</p><p>They reported the incident to the Police to which they responded saying they were too busy to probe into the matter and further added that they would investigate it, but did not give them a specific time frame. </p><p>The car was reported missing on June 4, the airtag on the vehicle pointed to the fact that it was in their home at around 3:20 am (local time) and in Chiswick at 10:30 a.m. They rushed in search of the car in the absence of the Police.</p><p>They found the car in a quiet alley. Its interior and carpets were ripped apart by the thieves as it looked like they were trying to access its wiring.</p><p>Later, on LinkedIn Pirie posted "I have to confess … it was kind of fun stealing back our own car …</p><p>`</p>.<p>Pirie further added that if appropriate measures are not set in place for crimes, people will do such unlawful activities. </p><p>After the car was rescued, Police stated that they would check for any fingerprints. It is presumed that due to the lack of response from the police, many people had touched the car.</p>