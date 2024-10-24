Home
UK finance minister Reeves promises economic 'reset' in upcoming budget

Reeves is on a two-day trip to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings, less than a week before she presents the Labour Party's first budget after 14 years out of power.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 01:37 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 01:37 IST
