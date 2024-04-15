JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

After US, UK dismisses Iran's assertion of warning Israel before attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had said that Iran gave neighbouring countries and Israel's ally the United States 72 hours' notice it would launch the strikes.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 12:17 IST

Follow Us

London: Britain rejects an assertion by Iran that it provided advance notice before attacking Israel, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday that Iran gave neighbouring countries and Israel's ally the United States 72 hours' notice it would launch the strikes.

"I would reject that chracterisation," Sunak's spokesman told reporters. "And more broadly we condemn in the strongest possible terms their direct attack against Israel."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 April 2024, 12:17 IST)
World newsIranIsraelRishi SunakUK

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT