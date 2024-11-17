Ukraine destroys 102 missiles, 42 drones launched by Russia: Air Force

<p>Kyiv: Ukrainian air defences destroyed 102 missiles and 42 drones launched by Russia during its latest overnight air strike, Kyiv's air force said on Sunday.</p><p>It said that Russian forces had launched a total of 120 missiles of various types, including hypersonic ones, and 90 drones across Ukraine.</p>.Ukraine must try to ensure war ends next year through diplomacy: Zelenskyy.<p>Russian forces launched a massive strike on energy facilities that supply Ukraine's military-industrial complex, Russian news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry.</p><p>Ukraine's military airfield infrastructure was also hit, it added.</p><p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said on Sunday that Russia had launched around 120 missiles and 90 drones in a "massive" combined air strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.</p>