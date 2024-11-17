Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukraine destroys 102 missiles, 42 drones launched by Russia: Air Force

Russian forces launched a massive strike on energy facilities that supply Ukraine's military-industrial complex, news agencies said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 11:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 11:08 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us