JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukraine says it destroys all 20 drones launched by Russia

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said that 20 attack drones that Russia launched targetting Ukraine, were destroyed over the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 04:19 IST

Follow Us

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed all 20 attack drones that Russia launched targetting Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Tuesday.

The drones were destroyed over the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions, Oleshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that Russia also launched four missiles from the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, but he did not say what happened to those missiles.

Reuters could not immediately verify Oleshchuk's comments.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 April 2024, 04:19 IST)
World newsUkraineRussiaDrones

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT