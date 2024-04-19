Ukraine says Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region injure over 25 people, damage critical infrastructure

A major Russian missile attack on the central Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least eight people, injured over 25 more and damaged critical infrastructure facilities, local officials reported on Friday morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack damaged multiple storeys of a residential building and a train station in the regional capital, Dnipro, as he called for additional air defences.

"Russia must be held accountable for its terror, and every missile, every Shahed (drone) must be shot down," Zelenskiy said. "The world can guarantee this, and our partners have the necessary capabilities."

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at least eight people died in the attack, two in Dnipro and six in Synelnykivskyi district of the region, where more than a dozen homes were damaged.