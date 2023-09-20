Ukraine's fight is the world's, Zelensky tells UN Assembly

Zelenskyy said that while the world has long focused on nuclear war between major powers as the ultimate threat — the Kremlin has hinted at the use of nuclear weapons repeatedly during the current hostilities — it has lost sight of the importance of dangers that can seem less threatening. He pointed to efforts by Russia to choke off Ukrainian food exports, contributing to shortages in Africa and elsewhere; to its manipulation of oil and gas to pressure other countries; and to its systematic bombardment of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.