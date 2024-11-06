Unaware of each other, Chinese man's wife and 4 lovers lived in same apartment complex

<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">Chinese</a> man in the Jilin province in northeastern China managed to juggle relationships with 5 different women, all living in the same apartment, and kept them unaware of each other. </p>.<p><a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3285078/chinese-man-has-1-wife-4-lovers-all-living-same-complex-unaware-each-other?module=top_story&pgtype=subsection">According</a> to <em>South China Morning Post</em>, a man who went by the pseudonym Xiaojun, seduced five women through a fake persona, lived with all 5 of them in the same apartment complex and defrauded them.</p>.<p>Reportedly, he tricked them into believing that he was the son of rich and successful parents, despite being from a difficult background and having dropped out of school. </p>.<p>First, he wooed his wife Xiaojia, gifting counterfeit luxury items to her. Eventually, Xiaojia became pregnant with his child and the got married to him. Soon, she learnt of his actual financial situation, but didn't divorce, opting to raise the child on her own. She also kicked the man out of the house.</p>.<p>Undeterred by the situation, he once again utilised the same persona to woo another woman, Xiaohong, who he met through an online game. This time, he even convinced the woman to lend him money, around 140,000 yuan (Rs 16.4 lakh), to 'renovate their future home'.</p><p>He spent it all entirely on himself, according to the publication. </p><p>Furthermore, he even rented a home in the exact same apartment complex that his wife lived in. Later on, Xiaohong moved into the same place after she too got pregnant.</p>.Chinese parents find love in children's chat group, leave their families to be together.<p>The continued to date other women, this time with three women who already resided in the complex: university students Xiaomin and Xiaoxin, and nurse Xiaolan. <em>SCMP</em> reported that he defrauded them of 15,000 yuan (Rs 1.6 lakh), 10,000 yuan(Rs 1.17 lakh), and 8,000 yuan(Rs 94,000), respectively.</p><p>In April last year, Xiaoxin, who needed to pay her tuition fee, asked him to pay her back 10,000 yuan. Maintaining his persona, he rented a luxury car to meet her, then handed over a black plastic bag, claiming it contained 100,000 yuan, but asking her not to open it as it was meant for 'important business'.</p><p>Xiaoxin ended up opening it a month later, when she realised she was deceived by him. She found 'practice cash' used by bank staff to count banknotes.</p><p>Furious, she filed a complaint with the cops, who subsequently arrested him. </p><p>It was during the investigation that the other women learnt about his deeds. <em>SCMP</em> reported said that his wife and the girlfriend he had a child with were on a walk together, strolling their kids, when they received the call from law enforcement agency and realised that they both had the same partner.</p><p>People’s Procuratorate of Fengman District, Jilin City, sentenced the man, from whom 280,000 yuan of his illegal gains were confiscated, to nine years and six months in prison and fined him 120,000 yuan for fraud, bigamy, and theft.</p><p>The situation is similar to the 2015 Hindi film <em>Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon?</em>, starring comedian Kapil Sharma, though the reasons in the film are completely different from the real-life incident. </p>