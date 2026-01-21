<p>Davos: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday said the US will not use force to take Greenland and stressed that only America can protect the mineral-rich island, which is at the centre of escalating geopolitical tensions with Europe.</p>.<p>Speaking at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Trump also said that the US is booming but Europe is "not heading in the right direction".</p>.Israel's Netanyahu accepts invitation to join Donald Trump's Board of Peace.<p>"I have tremendous respect for people of Greenland and Denmark, but only the US can secure Greenland," Trump said in his 70-minute-long speech during which he launched a blistering attack on NATO allies on a range of issues, including tariffs, environment and immigration.</p>.<p>"We fought for beautiful Denmark, which is not a land, but a big piece of ice, cold and poorly located. It is a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades. We were stupid to give it back," Trump said, staking claims over the region.</p>.<p>"People thought I would use force. I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force." Trump said that Greenland, which is a Danish territory, has a strategic location between the US, Russia, and China.</p>.<p>"The US needs it for strategic reasons, not for rare earth minerals." Only the US can protect Greenland, and many European nations have also acquired territories; there is nothing wrong with it. "We were a powerful force when we saved Greenland and gave it to Denmark after World War II, but we are much more powerful now", Trump said.</p>.<p>Trump also called for immediate negotiations for the US to acquire Greenland from Denmark, describing the country as ungrateful, during his speech at Davos.</p>.<p>The President also spoke on the US' economic strength and global prosperity, saying "the USA is the economic engine of the planet".</p>.<p>"When America booms, the entire world booms". </p>