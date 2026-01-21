Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

United States will not use force to take Greenland, says Trump

Speaking at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Trump also said that the US is booming but Europe is "not heading in the right direction".
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 16:46 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us