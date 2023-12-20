US’ chemo drug crisis, middlemen, and FDA action on an Indian maker

“They’re beyond the remit of the FDA,” he said. Sen Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), chair of the Finance Committee, agreed. “A substantial portion of these market failures are driven by the consolidation of generic drug purchasing among a small group of very powerful health care middlemen,” he said at a hearing this month.

In interviews, more than a dozen current and former executives affiliated with the generic drug industry described many risks that discourage a company from increasing production that might ease the shortages.

They said prices were pushed so low that making lifesaving medicines could result in bankruptcy. It’s a system in which more than 200 generic drugmakers compete for contracts with three middleman companies that guard the door to a vast number of customers.