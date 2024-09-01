Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US condemns 'escalatory' actions by China against Philippines in South China Sea

The statement said it was the latest in a series of dangerous and escalatory actions by China in the area throughout August.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 September 2024, 01:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Washington: The United States on Saturday condemned "dangerous and escalatory" actions by China against what it called lawful Philippine maritime operations in the South China Sea, the State Department said in a statement.

"A China Coast Guard vessel deliberately collided three times with a Philippine Coast Guard vessel exercising its freedom of navigation in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), causing damage to the vessel and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard," spokesman Matthew Miller said.

The statement said it was the latest in a series of dangerous and escalatory actions by China in the area throughout August.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2024, 01:54 IST
World newsChinaUS newsSouth China Sea

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT