US Defence Secretary Austin dials Chinese counterpart in first call since November '22

“Austin emphasised the importance of continuing to open lines of military-to-military communication between the United States and the PRC, following the 17th US-PRC Defence Policy Coordination Talks (DPCTs) in January 2024 and a round of working-level Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) talks in early April 2024,” Pentagon Press Secretary Pa Ryder said after the call between the two top officials.

The Defence Secretary reaffirmed the announcement by President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November 2023 that both sides will resume telephone conversations between theatre commanders.

He also reiterated that the US will continue to fly, sail, and operate - safely and responsibly - wherever international law allows, Ryder said.

During the call, Austin underscored the importance of respect for high seas freedom of navigation guaranteed under international law, especially in the South China Sea. The Chinese military has been behaving assertively in the Indo-Pacific region, causing concerns in many global capitals.

“He also discussed Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine and expressed concerns about recent provocations from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK),' Ryder said.

'The Secretary also reiterated that the United States remains committed to our longstanding one-China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three US-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances, and he reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Strait,” he added.