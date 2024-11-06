Home
US Elections: Donald Trump making historic comeback

'This will be the golden age of America... America has given us an unprecedented mandate', Trump said in West Palm Beach in Florida, in a victory speech.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 09:15 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 09:15 IST
