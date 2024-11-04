Home
Homeworld

US Elections: New Iowa poll shows Kamala Harris leading in presidential race

Trump said that the poll released Saturday was 'fake'. 'I'm not down in Iowa,' he asserted.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 01:17 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 01:17 IST
World newsUSADonald TrumpKamala HarrisUS ElectionsIowa

