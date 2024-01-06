US safety board probing Alaska Airlines flight's emergency landing after social media posts show plane's window blown out mid air

The National Transportation Safety Board said late Friday it was investigating after an@bricaul Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Portland.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontario, California, experienced an incident soon after departure and landed safely back at Portland at 5:26 p.m. Pacific Time with 174 passengers and six crew, about 20 minutes after takeoff, according to the airline and Flightradar24 data.

The new MAX 9 was delivered in late October to Alaska and certified in early November, according to FAA data.

"While this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation," Alaska said in a statement. "We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available."