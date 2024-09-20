US Secret Service probe finds lack of diligence ahead of Trump rally shooting

Washington: A US Secret Service probe found communication gaps and a lack of diligence ahead of the July attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

"There was complacency on the part of" some agents "that led to a breach of security protocols," Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe told reporters on Friday, adding that agency employees will be held accountable.

The assassination attempt against Trump at the July 13 rally led to widespread criticism of the Secret Service and the resignation of its former director. Critics raised concerns about how the suspect was able to access a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where the former president was speaking.

Trump's ear was wounded, a rally attendee was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting. The Secret Service has since said it was "ashamed" of the security lapse.