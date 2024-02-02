US shared apprehensions of bin Laden hiding in Pakistan much before he was killed, says ex-PM Gilani

Rice, 69, is an American educator and politician, who served as the national security adviser (2001–05) and secretary of state (2005–09) to US President George W Bush. She is the current director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Gilani, 71, served as the 18th prime minister of Pakistan. He is a veteran leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and was elected as a Senator in 2021.

On whether it was a shock when bin Laden was found in the Pakistani garrison city of Abbottabad, Gilani said that it was an intelligence failure of the world.

Responding to a question whether he thought it was American intelligence that was conveyed to him via Rice, Gilani said, “If they had any evidence they should have given it to us. We would have helped them because we were against terrorism and we were fighting a war against terrorism and lost many precious lives of military men and civilians who were martyred and we also lost billions of dollars.”

Gilani was asked about his speech in Pakistan's National Assembly, questioning bin Laden's presence in Pakistan. He answered that Pakistan’s motive was to stop the international media because bin Laden was not a Pakistani citizen and came from abroad.

To a question if he was given a complete picture by the ISI (spy agency) regarding bin Laden or if the entire story was not shared with him, Gilani responded that he “used to get briefings and they were very clear.”