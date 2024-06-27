US State Department says Assange's actions put people at risk

Washington: The US State Department said on Wednesday its involvement in the resolution of Julian Assange's case was very limited but a department spokesperson reiterated the American position that the WikiLeaks founder's actions had put lives at risk.

The State Department spokesperson was asked by reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday to give examples of harm caused by the WikiLeaks releases but did not provide any.

Assange landed to an ecstatic welcome in Australia on Wednesday after pleading guilty to violating US espionage law in a deal that sets him free from a 14-year legal battle.

Chief US District Judge Ramona V. Manglona in the US territory of Saipan accepted Assange's guilty plea on Wednesday. Assange had agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal count, according to filings in the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

While Washington has often called Assange's actions reckless and claimed they put its agents at risk of harm, the judge noted on Wednesday that the United States could not identify any personal victim from them.