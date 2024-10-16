Home
world

US tells Israel to improve Gaza humanitarian situation or risk military aid

Israeli forces have expanded operations into northern Gaza amid concerns about access to humanitarian aid throughout the enclave and civilians' access to food, water and medicine.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 02:32 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 02:32 IST
World newsIsraelUS newsGaza

