JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for Red Sea attacks

'These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea—including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,' Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 01:55 IST

Follow Us

Washington: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, had conducted strikes in Yemen at sites used by Houthi "rebels."

"These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea—including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation," Biden said.

Biden said he would "not hesitate" to direct further measures to protect people and the free flow of commerce.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 January 2024, 01:55 IST)
World newsUnited StatesJoe BidenUnited KingdomYemenRed SeaHouthis

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT